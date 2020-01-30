Rob Kardashian Not Dating Tommie Lee, Despite Wendy Williams' Claim

Exclusive TMZ.com

Sources close to Rob tell TMZ ... recent reports claiming he's been dating the 'Love & Hip Hop' star are 100 percent untrue. We're told Rob and Tommie know each other, but they aren't close and don't even talk regularly.

Tommie's got her own show coming in the next few months ... so any shot of Rob being on that is gone too.

Williams slammed Rob on her show Thursday for allegedly dating Tommie, someone she says has a worse track record than his ex, Blac Chyna.

While it's true Tommie does have quite the rap sheet -- especially after multiple arrests and a child abuse case in the past 2 years -- we're told it's all irrelevant ... at least when it comes to Rob's dating life.

For the record ... Tommie's clearly not happy with Wendy's comments either and has sounded off on the talk show host in her Instagram stories.

As for Rob and Chyna ... they have their own issues to sort out. We broke the story ... he wants joint custody of their daughter, Dream, revoked for Chyna, but she's not having it.