Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter, Lyssa Chapman, Arrested in Hawaii

Exclusive TMZ Composite

Lyssa Chapman, daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter, was busted in Hawaii for alleged harassment ... and she didn't go quietly, according to cops.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Lyssa was arrested in Honolulu Thursday night and booked for harassment and resisting arrest. She's already bailed out.

It's unclear who she allegedly harassed, but her most recent tweet from before the arrest is interesting ...

As we've reported ... the Chapman family is going through some turmoil right now. Just months after the death of Dog's wife, Beth, he proposed to her best friend and maid of honor at their wedding, Moon Angell, on "The Dr. Oz Show."

Getty

Our sources say Dog and Beth's kids are hurt and pissed off, and even though the proposal hasn't led to an engagement ... they don't support what's going on and don't believe their mom would either.

Lyssa, specifically, fired off a couple vague tweets after news broke of Dog proposing to Moon ... seemingly trying to keep her cool about the situation.