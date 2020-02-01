Idris Elba's New Car-Stunt Show on Quibi Looks Very Intense

Exclusive Quibi

Idris Elba's got some serious testicular fortitude ... 'cause his new car-stunt show really put his family jewels to the test.

TMZ's obtained the first images from the actor's new show coming to Quibi. Idris and elite rally driver Ken Block are teaming up for an 8-episode series dubbed "Elba vs. Block." They'll go head-to-head in car stunts to see who can outlast the other.

It's unclear if these are death-defying stunts, but with names like "Wall of Death," "Car Tightrope" and "Flaming Obstacle Course" it sure as hell seems like it. In one of the images, either Idris or Ken drive a go-kart through a vertical loop.

The 'Hobbs & Shaw' star has gone on record to say he loves speed and counts himself as a "wheel man" ... and no doubt this new show puts him front and center in some grueling challenges.

ICYMI ... Quibi is short for "quick bites." It's the first-ever entertainment platform designed specifically for phones to deliver episodes and movie-quality shows in 10 minutes or less.

It launches April 6 with original content from Jennifer Lopez, Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Kendall Jenner, 50 Cent, Steph Curry, Chrissy Teigen and Kristen Bell ... plus our own celebrity show with a TMZ edge.