Cody Bellinger Hits Up LAPD Station, Goes Through Shooting Simulator

L.A. Dodgers superstar Cody Bellinger surprised a bunch of officers at an LAPD station earlier this week ... and he hooked everyone up with merch, autographs and tacos!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 24-year-old slugger hit up the North Hollywood station and dropped in on all the officers on duty to get to know the folks protecting his city.

We're told Belly brought Dodgers hats for everyone, took pics and signed autographs ... and stayed for about 3 hours.

The dude even fed the officers some grub from King Taco ... and later on in the visit, tried out the officer-involved shooting simulator, where Bellinger got to use a gun that didn't use real bullets, but acted as one, to see just how hard it is to make life and death situations.