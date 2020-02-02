Gayle King Wants the Best for R. Kelly's Ex Azriel Clary Post-Tell-All

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Gayle King doesn't seem surprised in the least that R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend is now confessing she lied to the CBS anchor, but more importantly ... she wishes her well in her recovery.

We got the longtime news personality Saturday night in Miami and asked about Azriel Clary recently giving a tell-all interview to The Sun ... in which she completely flips on R. Kelly and says she lied to Gayle back in March of 2019 while characterizing their relationship.

GK says it's not a bombshell to learn about the confession -- sounds like she didn't believe her at the time, even though Azriel was very forceful in denying any misconduct.

Check it out ... Gayle tells us what she wants for Azriel going forward, and it looks like Azriel's well on her way to getting to a good place as she reunites with her fam.