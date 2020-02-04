Ja Morant Trolls Steph Curry With Pic Of KD Amid Andre Iguodala Beef

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Ja Morant might still be a rookie, but he's a seasoned vet in TALKIN' TRASH ... 'cause he just clapped back at Steph Curry for getting involved in his beef with Andre Iguodala with an epic troll job!!!

To get y'all up to speed ... 36-year-old Iggy is currently a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, but it was understood he'd be traded to a contender of his choice before Thursday's trade deadline.

The situation has current Grizzlies players pissed, with Dillon Brooks saying "I can't wait 'til we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about."

Ja echoed Brooks' comments ... and Curry went to Instagram to defend his ex-teammate by posting a pic of Andre holding the NBA championship trophy along with a "shut up" emoji.

20-year-old Morant didn't back down though ... clapping right back with a pic of Kevin Durant, insinuating the Warriors wouldn't have all those rings if it weren't for KD.

As entertaining as it would be for Morant to go out and just start disrespectin' the Dubs dynasty, the young hooper made it VERY clear he's a fan of Curry's game ... and was just keeping it real.