Olympic Skater Scott Hamilton Gives Shannen Doherty Cancer Advice

... Take It From Me!!!

Shannen Doherty is getting cancer treatment options from a famous survivor ... figure skater Scott Hamilton.

We got the Olympic gold medalist in NYC on World Cancer Day and asked if he had a message for Shannen ... who just revealed her breast cancer has returned, and is now stage 4.

Scott says Shannen should seek as many medical opinions and options for treatment as she can because that's the best way to survive. Hamilton is definitely an expert on the subject, he's persevered through 3 brain tumors and overcome testicular cancer.

While the diagnosis sounds bleak -- Shannen says she's "dying of stage 4 terminal cancer" -- Scott says there are all kinds of things she can do ... surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, etc.