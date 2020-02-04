Olympic Skater Scott Hamilton Gives Shannen Doherty Cancer Advice
2/4/2020 11:10 AM PT
Shannen Doherty is getting cancer treatment options from a famous survivor ... figure skater Scott Hamilton.
We got the Olympic gold medalist in NYC on World Cancer Day and asked if he had a message for Shannen ... who just revealed her breast cancer has returned, and is now stage 4.
Scott says Shannen should seek as many medical opinions and options for treatment as she can because that's the best way to survive. Hamilton is definitely an expert on the subject, he's persevered through 3 brain tumors and overcome testicular cancer.
While the diagnosis sounds bleak -- Shannen says she's "dying of stage 4 terminal cancer" -- Scott says there are all kinds of things she can do ... surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, etc.
.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: @DohertyShannen opens up about her private health battle. “I’m stage four – my cancer came back.”@arobachhttps://t.co/IvsAr3odaj pic.twitter.com/Amhcm7x5Q4— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 4, 2020 @GMA
We also asked him about Shannen's decision to keep mum on her diagnosis because she wanted to prove she could still work. Scott explains why cancer stigmas don't help patients.
