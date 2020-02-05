Finch in 'American Pie' 'Memba Him?!
2/5/2020 12:01 AM PT
New York-native Eddie Kaye Thomas was still a teenager when he was cast as the mochaccino-loving, ladies man, Paul Finch -- who has an explosive fear of public bathrooms -- in the classic 1999 teen comedy, "American Pie" ... as well as "American Pie 2" and "American Wedding."
Eddie Kaye Thomas shared the big screen with a great group of young actors including Jason Biggs as the awkward main character, Jim, Seann William Scott as the beer-chugging Stifler, Shannon Elizabeth as the eye-popping exchange student, Nadia ... and of course Jennifer Coolidge as the sultry love interest, Stifler's Mom.
