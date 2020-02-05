Did Shaq Imply Aaron Gordon Was Stoned Out of His Mind? An Investigation ...

Play video content Breaking News TNT

Was NBA star Aaron Gordon baked out of his mind when he appeared on the "Inside the NBA" pregame show???

Judging by the video of Shaquille O'Neal making a bunch of "high" jokes at Aaron's expense ... it sure seems the Big Diesel thinks so.

Here's the deal ... Gordon appeared on the show Tuesday night via satellite ... but something seemed a little off.

Shaq took notice and started making jokes about how "high" Gordon and Zach LaVine jumped during the Dunk Contest in 2016 ... and kept hammering the point.

"They were so high ... I was like 'Damn, these boyus are high!' Man, these boys are getting HIGH as hell!"

The jokes continued ... co-host Adam Lefkoe ended the segment by advising Gordon to go out there and keep "smoking the competition."