MLB Phenom Adley Rutschman Gunning To Make The Majors This Season

Super-MLB prospect Adley Rutschman says he ain't trying to play in the minor leagues for long ... telling TMZ Sports it's his goal to make The Show THIS SEASON!!!

"It's not my decision," the catcher says, "but we're going to try our hardest."

Of course, Adley was the No. 1 overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles in last summer's MLB draft -- and fans are DROOLING over his potential.

But, it ain't often prospects -- even superstar ones like Adley -- make the leap from the minors to the majors in their first year.

Although, Adley told us out at Reagan Airport in D.C. on Thursday he's gunning to do just that ... and if you're listening to scouts, he might actually accomplish the goal.

Rutschman -- a 22-year-old -- is already considered the top catching prospect in baseball ... and is widely viewed as the best player to enter the draft since Bryce Harper in 2010.