Liam Hemsworth Shows Off Massive Muscles After Gym Workout

Liam Hemsworth's going with a sleeveless look these days ... but it might be because he can't find shirts big enough for his massive guns.

Seriously, the youngest Hemsworth bro is giving Thor a run for his money in terms of bulging shoulders, biceps and forearms ... and The Hulk for that matter.

Liam could barely straighten his arms as he was seen leaving the gym in Beverly Hills, but he looks pretty pleased with his jacked status. Of course, we're told he was heading to meet up with his new reported girlfriend, Australian model Gabriella Brooks, for lunch ... so that probably put some extra pep in his step.

It's nothing new for Liam to be in peak physical shape, but his muscular transformation in just a few short weeks since he was spotted on the beach in Byron Bay is pretty incredible.