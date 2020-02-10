Acquitted Doctor of 3 Doors Down Guitarist at Risk of Losing Medical License

Exclusive Getty

The doctor who was charged but acquitted in the death of former 3 Doors Down guitarist, Matt Roberts, is in hot water once again ... and at risk of having his medical license revoked.

Dr. Richard Snellgrove's been hit with an administrative complaint by the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners, and he's facing wide-ranging allegations that span a decade from 2006 to around the time of Roberts' death in August 2016 ... according to the docs.

It should be noted these aren't criminal charges, but the Board is bringing 7 counts against Snellgrove, which include prescribing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose, unprofessional conduct: conduct detrimental or harmful to patients, exposing patients to unreasonable risk or harm, and gross/repeated malpractice.

According to the docs ... the conduct detrimental or harmful to patients count alleged Snellgrove committed unprofessional conduct that resulted in the death of Patient 1, but it's unclear if that refers to Roberts.

Snellgrove has voluntarily surrendered his controlled substances certification while the board conducts its investigation.

If the Medical Licensing Commission of Alabama agrees with the Board ... Snellgrove could lose his medical license.

We broke the story ... Roberts died of an overdose in Wisconsin in 2016. Snellgrove was indicted months later for improperly prescribing controlled substances to Matt leading up to his death, but was found not guilty.