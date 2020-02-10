Jamie Lynn Spears' Baby Daddy Casey Aldridge Arrested For Burglary

Jamie Lynn Spears' baby daddy got arrested for burglary after police say he was linked to a rash of thefts.

Cops in Mississippi busted Casey Aldridge back on Dec. 30, and he's now been charged with 5 counts of burglary of a storage house and one count of burglary of a dwelling.

Police say Casey was arrested after he was linked to the burglaries of several campsites in the areas surrounding Gloster, MS.

As you know ... Casey and Britney Spears' younger sister have one daughter together, 11-year-old Maddie.

Jamie Lynn was only 16 when she got pregnant way back in 2007. Casey was 18 at the time, and they were briefly engaged before breaking things off.

TMZ broke the story ... Casey was also arrested for drug possession last February when cops say they found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.