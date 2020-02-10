Celebs Head to Oscars After-Parties to Celebrate, Win or Lose

The Oscars might have had surprise winners, but it's no surprise that everyone -- win or lose -- is still in the mood to party the night away at the huge after-parties.

Netflix scored the most Oscar noms for a studio this year with 20, and celebrated 2 victories at the San Vicente Bungalows in WeHo. Laura Dern, who won Best Supporting Actress for "Marriage Story," attended and was joined by a couple other Netflix movie big shots ... Martin Scorsese and Robert DeNiro. Marty came away empty-handed for directing "The Irishman."

Jennifer Aniston was also there, no nominations, but she's Jen ... and that's enough.

Meanwhile, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Scarlett Johansson and Donatella Versace were among the attendees packing into Vanity Fair's shindig at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Bev Hills.