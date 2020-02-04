Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Giving Signs of Getting Back Together

Exclusive Getty Composite

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are inching closer to getting back together because they're acting like a rekindling of their relationship is imminent -- so say some of their close friends.

Sources who were at Stormi's 2nd birthday party this past weekend tell TMZ ... Kylie and Trav were giving off major signs of being more than just co-parents to their little one. They looked more like the romantic couple they used to be ... say eyewitnesses who saw them interact.

We're told the two walked in together and were pretty much inseparable the entire time as the party rolled on. Granted, they were both there for Stormi, but our sources say they appeared to be into each other. They threw off the impression ... they're on the verge of a reconciliation.

We should note, however, that there weren't any reports of PDA between Kylie and Travis. That said, we're told their friend group believes something's happening there.

We're told Travis has been staying at their place in Bev Hills, and Kylie's shacking up in Hidden Hills -- even though they see each other several times a week via Stormi.