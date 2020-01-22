Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Together with Stormi at Disney World

Exclusive TMZ.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott got back to their co-parenting ways thanks to the magic of Walt Disney World ... showing they're still cool, despite ending 2019 on a bad foot.

The exes were spotted together Wednesday with their daughter, Stormi, at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando ... taking a ride on Peter Pan's Flight. It's the first time we've seen all 3 together, in one public photo, in several months.

They went to a pumpkin patch together in October but didn't snap any full family pics -- and before that ... ya gotta go all the way back to Travis' Netflix premiere in August.

Our sources say Trav joined Kylie and Stormi, along with the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, as sort of an early bday treat for their daughter. She turns 2 next weekend.

We're told he kept a low profile in a jacket and sweatshirt while walking through the crowds -- there's a cold snap in FL right now -- but put his hoodie down for the ride.

As we reported ... things seemed to get a little nasty between Travis and Kylie right before the new year when she posted a self-described "thirst trap" shot ... prompting a short, but passive-aggressive "LOL" response from him.

Our sources say they kept their distance for a bit after that, but are in a much better place now. Hence the Mouse House family reunion.