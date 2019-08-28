Travis Scott Feels the Love from Kylie and Friends at Netflix Premiere

Travis Scott is soaring to new heights, and Kylie Jenner is right by his side for support -- 2 handfuls worth, by the look of things.

The rapper's new Netflix documentary, 'Look Mom I Can Fly,' has arrived, and the couple arrived to the premiere in style Tuesday night in Santa Monica.

The venue was the perfect spot to showcase their love for each other, and Travis' baller private jet too. Oh yeah, and the documentary.

Tuesday night's PDA, combined with their sick yacht vacay for her birthday -- proves any relationship troubles they had are a thing of the past.

The proud parents also brought their 18-month-old daughter, Stormi, along for the big event to up the cuteness factor. Mission accomplished.

Along with his family, several of Trav's famous hip-hop friends showed up for his film ... including Offset, Quavo and Swae Lee.