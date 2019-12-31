Travis Scott Says He'll Always Love Kylie Jenner

Getty

Travis Scott continued what seemed to be a full-court press to get Kylie Jenner back, proclaiming his undying love for her.

Travis sat for an interview with XXL magazine, and said of daughter Stormi, "I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

Travis and Kylie broke up in October, and although they've been together quite a bit, we're told it's all about co-parenting. But, Travis seems to want back into the relationship.

Just the other day, Kylie posted a pic of herself with the caption, "just didn't feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap." Travis' response ... a giant LOL.

Victoria Villarroel