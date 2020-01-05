Kylie Jenner is Still Single Despite Flirty New Years Eve Posts

But It Ain't Like That

Kylie Jenner started 2020 with a new love interest -- or that's at least what the internet thought -- after the billionaire posted several flirty pics with a new dude.

Kylie brought in the new year by partying it up in WeHo with friends ... but fans were quick to notice one guy made several appearances on her Instagram page and story.

The mystery dude is Zack Bia, a 20-something-year-old club hopper from L.A. who rubs elbows with everyone from Drake to The Weeknd. Bia also dated singer Madison Beer on and off over the years.

Sources connected to the two tell us Zack and Kylie are just friends and have known each other for years. Bia has deep connections at Delilah -- the backdrop for Kylie's 21st -- and other L.A. clubs, so the two have become well acquainted.

As for Travis and Kylie ... things appeared to get a little nasty at the end of 2019. Kylie posted a final "thirst trap" photo for the year, to which Travis seemingly replied "LOL."

However, Travis recently said he'd always love Kylie, the mother of his daughter.