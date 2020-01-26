Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Throwing Epic Bash For Stormi's 2nd Bday

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are planning an epic birthday bash for their little Stormi ... and if her first bday is any indication, this party's gonna be outta this world!!!

Sources close to Kylie and Travis tell TMZ ... they are getting back to their co-parenting ways to throw a joint party for Stormi's 2nd, renting out a studio space for friends and family and running up the tab to a cool six figures.

Stormi's already gotten a special trip to Disney World to kick off the birthday festivities -- Feb. 1 marks her second trip around the sun -- but the Mouse House is only the tip of the bday iceberg.

Play video content

You'll recall ... Stormi's first birthday bash was nothing short of spectacular. Kylie rented out the entire backlot of Universal Studios for a "Stormiworld" theme, complete with carnival rides, a butterfly rainbow forest and tons of food and games.

"Stormiworld" coincided with Travis' Astroworld tour ... and while this year's theme is still unclear, we're told there's a good chance Stormi's love for "Trolls" will serve as inspiration.

Our sources say Stormi had one of the "Trolls" visit her for Christmas ... so the Dreamworks movie characters could be coming back for her bday.