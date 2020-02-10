Philip Rivers Gets The Axe From L.A. Chargers, Time To 'Turn The Page'

Breaking News Getty

The L.A. Chargers are moving on without Philip Rivers ... the team just announced it's parting ways with the QB, saying it was time to "turn the page."

"As we talked through various scenarios," Bolts GM Tom Telesco said Monday, "It became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run."

38-year-old Rivers -- who's been a Charger since 2004 -- is coming off arguably his worst season as a starter ... throwing 20 INTS to just 23 TDs.

And, with L.A. having a top 6 pick in this spring's NFL draft ... Telesco and the Bolts made it clear they won't be looking to re-sign the guy this offseason.

"We agreed that making this decision well before free agency would allow everyone to put themselves in the best position for success in 2020," Telesco said.

For his part, Rivers was classy about the exit -- saying in a statement, "We had a lot of great moments ... I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best moving forward."

As for Rivers' future ... it seems retirement could be an option, although Telesco said he believes Philip could still be a starter somewhere in the league.