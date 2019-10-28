Chargers' Austin Ekeler Does 1-Armed Pull Ups While Reading a Book

Play video content Breaking News @austinekeler

LA Chargers star Austin Ekeler isn't just jacked ... he's 1-armed-pull-ups-while-reading-a-book jacked ... and the dude put it on full display in a crazy video on Instagram!!!

Fresh off scoring the game-winning TD against the Chicago Bears on Sunday ... the 24-year-old celebrated a "peaceful victory Monday," complete with a workout and some literature.

FYI -- Austin and his GF, Taylor are OBSESSED with fitness ... and the couple likes to incorporate their relationship into some unique workouts.

Hey, the dude has been putting up numbers this season ... racking up 8 touchdowns, more than 250 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards.