Ex-'RHONJ' Star Dina Manzo's Home Invasion Baseball Bat Attack Disputed

Former 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Dina Manzo's husband is getting called out over his claim he was bludgeoned during a home invasion -- a medical expert thinks he's full of it.

The 'RHONJ' alum and her hubby, David Cantin, told cops they were the victims of the attack back in May 2017. Cops arrested James Mainello, a 51-year-old New Jersey man, last year for the alleged crime.

However, Mainello's lawyer, Marco Laracca, says he has a doctor ready to testify Cantin's allegation he was beaten with a baseball just doesn't add up.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... Laracca plans to call Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Peter DiPaolo to testify it's "highly unlikely" the baseball bat portion of the attack is accurate.

The doctor says baseball bat injuries are "very well-described in the trauma literature" and typically result in skull and orbital fractures when someone's struck in the head or face ... as Cantin claims he was.

DiPaolo says Cantin sustained no such injuries ... according to photos and medical records he says he reviewed. For the record, Cantin claims he was repeatedly hit by the bat "in the leg, knee, arm, back and face."

We reached out to Dina and David. Their attorney, Andrew Brettler, tells us ... "This doctor did not even examine Mr. Cantin. He was hired by the defendant. For him to opine on Mr. Cantin's injuries is ludicrous. My clients were the victims of a violent attack."