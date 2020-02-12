NHL's Jay Bouwmeester Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing Mid-Game, 'Cardiac Episode'

Breaking News Getty

Scary moment on the NHL ice Tuesday ... Blues star Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the team's bench mid-game -- and was rushed to the hospital with what officials are calling a "cardiac episode."

The 36-year-old had just finished a shift early in the first period against the Anaheim Ducks in Southern California ... when something went horribly wrong.

You can see in on-ice video of the incident ... Bouwmeester appeared to pass out on the St. Louis bench -- and his teammates immediately called for help.

Jay Bouwmeester collapses on the Blues bench. Game has been delayed pic.twitter.com/wOJkAFANCT — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 12, 2020 @BradyTrett

Reporters on scene say the defenseman -- who's played in the NHL since he was 19 years old -- was stretchered to the locker room and rushed to the hospital shortly after.

Thankfully, in a statement released by the Blues late Tuesday night ... they say the 2019 Stanley Cup winner was "alert" and "conscious" after treatment.

"With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said.

"Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay. He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center."

Armstrong added, "Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim's physicians. We will update Jay's condition on Wednesday morning."