Alex Bregman & Jose Altuve Finally Apologize For Astros' Cheating Scandal

Play video content Breaking News Houston Astos

Current Houston Astros players are FINALLY saying they're sorry for cheating in 2017 ... with Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve issuing apology statements Thursday.

The team was found to have illegally stolen signs from opposing catchers and pitchers in the '17 season ... but 'Stros players were BLASTED this offseason for never officially apologizing.

But, Bregman and Altuve just changed that with brief statements out at Houston's spring training camp ... with the two megastars admitting they screwed up.

"I'm really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me," Bregman said, "I've learned from this and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans."

Altuve added, "I want to say that the whole Astros organization and the team feel bad about what happened in 2017. We especially feel remorse for the impact on our fans and the game of baseball."

Houston owner Jim Crane reiterated his players will NOT be punished for their roles in the sign-stealing scheme ... placing the blame squarely on team officials -- a la Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch -- instead.

For his part, new manager Dusty Baker said he hopes MLB fans will accept his players' apologies and "forgive them."