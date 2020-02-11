Marwin Gonzalez Apologizes For Role In Astros Scandal, 'I'm Remorseful'

Breaking News

Marwin Gonzalez -- a star on the Astros 2017 World Series team -- just apologized for his role in Houston's sign-stealing scandal ... telling reporters Tuesday, "I'm remorseful."

Marwin is believed to be the first Astros position player to say he's sorry for the cheating.

"I'm remorseful for everything that happened in 2017," Gonzalez said.

Marwin Gonzalez’s opening statement to the media:



“I’m remorseful for everything that happened in 2017, for everything that we did as a group, and for the players that were affected directly by us doing this ... That’s why I feel more regret and that’s why I’m remorseful.” pic.twitter.com/G35XwK2xkB — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) February 11, 2020 @dohyoungpark

As we previously reported, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says the Astros filmed pitchers and catchers during games in '17 and illegally relayed the signs to batters using a banging sound from the dugout.

A BUNCH of MLB stars -- from Cody Bellinger to CC Sabathia -- have been livid over Manfred's findings ... and a former relief pitcher just sued Houston over it all too.

But, prior to Gonzalez's meeting with media at Minnesota Twins camp this week ... it's believed that only Astros pitchers had apologized for their team's actions, NOT the players that actually benefited most from the cheating.

"[I'm remorseful] for everything that we did as a group," Gonzalez said. "And the players that were affected directly by us doing this ... That's why I feel more regret. That's why I'm remorseful."

Gonzalez had his best season EVER in 2017 ... recording a .303 batting average, 23 home runs and 90 RBI. He finished 19th in the MVP vote.