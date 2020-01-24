Scott Boras Goes Scorched-Earth On Jose Altuve Buzzer-Cheating Rumors

Play video content Exclusive @LionsShareNews

"It's not factual! It's just innuendo."

MLB super-agent Scott Boras is RIPPING all the conspiracy theorists who say his client, Astros star Jose Altuve, used a buzzer to cheat ... calling the rumors nothing more than "suspicion."

"There is nothing to any form of electronic dynamic," Boras said strongly at LAX on Friday. "The Commissioner's office studied it. Everyone knows it."

If you missed it ... a clip of Altuve from Game 7 of the 2019 ALCS went viral this month after the Astros were busted by the MLB for running an illegal sign-stealing operation.

Altuve making sure he keeps that jersey on (via r/nyyankees) pic.twitter.com/OO32FVFxTi — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 16, 2020 @KennyDucey

Some thought the clip -- which shows Altuve telling his teammates to NOT remove his jersey after a game-winning home run -- proved Jose was hiding some sort of device that helped him get tipped-off to upcoming pitches.

But, Boras smashed that whole theory Friday ... saying, "No one in the game has ever contended that anyone is doing such a thing and that's just innuendo and suspicion."

For the MLB's part ... it's backed Boras' claims, saying it investigated the buzzer-cheating allegations and found NO evidence that it occurred.