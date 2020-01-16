Jose Altuve Adamantly Denies Wearing Electronic Device To Steal Signs

Breaking News Getty

Jose Altuve is VEHEMENTLY denying he ever wore any sort of device to steal signs ... saying he wasn't electronically tipped off before his ALCS-winning home run -- or EVER.

Video of Altuve begging his teammates not to rip his jersey off after sealing the pennant in 2019 has gone viral ... with fans speculating he had a buzzer strapped to him to cheat.

Altuve making sure he keeps that jersey on (via r/nyyankees) pic.twitter.com/OO32FVFxTi — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 16, 2020 @KennyDucey

But, Altuve is working to clear his name ... flat-out saying all that talk is BS, via his agent Scott Boras.

“Jose Altuve called me and said he wants it known that he has never, ever worn an electronic device in a major league game -- ever," Boras told Sports Illustrated.

"He never received any form -- of a trigger or any information -- via an electronic product that was on his body or in his uniform. He has never worn any electronic device. Ever.”

Worth noting -- at the time, Altuve claimed he didn't want to go shirtless because he's a modest guy and his wife preferred he kept his uni on.

Of course, the Astros have been under fire since the MLB announced the findings of its investigation into sign-stealing claims ... with Alex Cora, Carlos Beltran, A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow all losing their jobs.