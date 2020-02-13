NHL's Ed Belfour Gets Slap On The Wrist ... In Drunk In Public Case

Play video content Breaking News

NHL legend Ed Belfour pled guilty to being a drunken mess during last month's incident at a Kentucky hotel ... but the ex-goalie got nothing more than a slap on the wrist as punishment.

As we previously reported, 54-year-old Belfour found himself in a world of trouble after hotel employees in Bowling Green, Ky. accused him of a being belligerent drunk on Jan. 28.

You can see in video we obtained of the incident ... when officers arrived on the scene, Belfour was clutching a curtain rod on the floor and kicking a spa door.

The Eagle also struggled to get to his feet and mumbled through his conversation with cops.

Belfour was eventually charged with criminal mischief and public intoxication for the incident ... but according to court records, obtained by the Courier-Journal, Belfour cut a deal with prosecutors to avoid a lengthy court battle.

The records show on Jan. 30, Belfour had his criminal mischief charge dismissed after he pled guilty to the public intoxication charge.

His punishment? The records reportedly show he has to pay $219 in fines and fees.

It's a pretty good deal for Belfour ... and it now explains why the guy was so happy when he was spotted with fellow NHL legends at a celeb sports dinner in Canada last week.