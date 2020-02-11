Ed Belfour's Drunk In Public Arrest Caught On Video, 'I Was Out Of Control'

Play video content Exclusive

Ed Belfour appeared to be a sloppy mess during his drunk in public arrest last month ... with the NHL legend even admitting to cops, "I was out of control."

It's all in new police video obtained by TMZ Sports, which shows 3 officers confronting Belfour on the second floor of a Bowling Green, Ky. hotel at around 1 AM on Jan. 28 after they had been called to the scene to investigate a "drunk and disorderly subject."

You can see in the footage ... Belfour -- a goalie who won the Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999 -- was laying on the ground clutching a curtain rod and kicking a spa door when the cops arrived.

They quickly tried to get Belfour to his feet ... but it's clear, 54-year-old Ed was having a tough time gaining his bearings.

The former NHL star crawled around on all fours ... mumbled incoherently and wrestled with officers as they tried to slap the cuffs on his wrists.

Eventually, Belfour was able to speak with the cops ... and he apologized over and over for his actions.

At one point, when an officer asked him what happened earlier in the night ... Belfour said, "I think probably what happened was I was out of control and someone called police."

The officer then said, "Why were you out of control? You been drinking tonight?"

Belfour responded by saying, "Right."

Ed was arrested and booked for criminal mischief and public intoxication. He took a grinning mug shot.

Belfour hasn't let the arrest affect him too badly ... "The Eagle" was spotted with fellow NHL legends speaking at the Saskatoon’s Kinsmen Celebrity Sports Dinner last week.

In Saskatoon with these icons for 60th Kinsmen Sports Celebrity Dinner: 12x Stanley Cup; 12x Vézina; 9x Jennings; 3x Calder; 3x Conn Smythe; 2,257 wins; 364 shutouts. L to R: @bernieparent (HHoF 1984), @MartinBrodeur (2018), @grantfuhr (2003), Ed Belfour (2011), Glenn Hall (1975) pic.twitter.com/EFGudugKZS — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) February 7, 2020 @Dave_Stubbs