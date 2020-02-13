LeBron James & Michael Jordan Card Sells For $900,000, Sets Record Price!
2/13/2020 5:46 AM PT
A one-of-a-kind basketball card with an NBA logo patch from Michael Jordan and LeBron James' jerseys just sold for $900,000!!
Yes ... that's no typo. This is legitimately the most expensive basketball card, EVER.
TMZ Sports has learned Ken Goldin from Goldin Auctions sold the card at a private sale this week ... and he tells us it was a historic purchase.
The 2003-2004 Upper Deck "Exquisite Collection" card is awesome ... and features actual NBA patches from game-worn Bron and Jordan jerseys.
Only one of these exists in the world.
The $900K sales price blows the previous record out of the water ... a 1969-1970 Topps Lew Alcindor card that went for just over $500K in 2016.
We're told this card is the most expensive piece of LeBron and Jordan merchandise that has ever been sold.
