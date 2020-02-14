Jennifer Hudson In Character For Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect'

Mega

What you want? Baby, Jennifer Hudson's got it ... especially if you're looking for someone to nail the role of Aretha Franklin!!!

Jennifer and Forest Whitaker were filming the upcoming biopic -- aptly titled "Respect" -- Friday in Manhattan's Washington Square Park. Props to the wardrobe and hair department too ... 'cause Jennifer's got the Queen of Soul down pat.

Forest is playing the role of Aretha's father, C.L. Franklin, a Baptist minister and civil rights activist also known as the man with the "Million-Dollar Voice."

As you know ... Jennifer was reportedly hand-picked for this role by Aretha before she died in 2018. Seeing the Oscar winner on set ... we gotta say, Franklin couldn't have chosen better.

We've already seen Jennifer as a young Aretha, kissing her onscreen husband, Marlon Wayans, in November ... and now we've got another look.