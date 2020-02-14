WWE Superstar Lana Goes Thong-Out For Valentine's Day!!!

WWE Superstar Lana Thong-Out For Valentine's Day ... Screw Flowers!!!

2/14/2020 4:25 PM PT
BE MINE

Forget chocolate hearts and teddy bears ... this is the best Valentine's Day gift ever!!

WWE Superstar Lana blessed us all with a behind-the-scenes video of a boat photo shoot ... and it's amazing.

Lana donned the white and pink teenie-bikini ... and said "#HappyValentinesDay!!!"

Lana's been out on a Bahamas vacay ... and thankfully she's found a strong enough Wi-Fi connection to wish everyone a special V-day.

Of course, the drama in Lana's love life has played out for the world to see in the squared circle ... she's in the middle of a love triangle with husband Rusev and Bobby Lashley.

Lucky, lucky guys.

