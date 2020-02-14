Stripper Who Fell Off 15-ft Pole Says Episode's Blessing in Disguise

Play video content Wendy Williams Show

Genea Sky -- the stripper who plummeted 15 feet off a pole -- says the ordeal is a blessing because it's forcing her to get out of stripping game.

As we reported, Genea suffered several injuries, and her jaw was still wired shut Friday when she appeared on the 'Wendy Williams Show.' She described the fall and the aftermath as "the worst pain I've ever felt and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone."

That being said, the 24-year-old said she had been praying for something to force her to quit stripping ... so she could focus her attention on going back to beauty school to become an esthetician.

Wendy surprised Genea with a $10k scholarship to help her fulfill that career goal.

Speaking of financial help ... Genea also said the general manager at the Texas strip club where she performed, hit her up and will also be helping out with medical bills.

The cost is gonna be expensive. She detailed her injuries -- the visible ones and also the hidden ones ... which are pretty gruesome.