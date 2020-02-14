Vegas Police 'Disgusted' After Bartender Allegedly Refuses Service

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Two cops walk into a bar, but they're refused service ... this ain't a setup for a joke, it allegedly happened in Vegas ... and now police are PISSED!!!

Here's the deal ... two Las Vegas Metro Police Department graveyard patrol officers say they were refused service from the bartender at The Lodge Cactus in Enterprise, NV when they stopped by Thursday for a bite on duty.

The officers say the bartender started shaking his head "no" as soon as they approached the counter, and motioned his fingers across his neck as if to say, "stop." The officers say they asked to take a seat and order some food, but claim the bartender told them, "We don't serve you guys here any more."

At first, the cops say they thought the bartender was joking ... but when they realized it was for real, they left the establishment without further incident.

Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Steve Grammas tells TMZ ... they are "disgusted" this happened, but believe restaurant management supports law enforcement and they're actively talking with ownership to resolve the issue.

The Lodge tells us folks from the corporate office came to the restaurant Friday, grabbed surveillance video and interviewed the bartender.

LVMPD also tells us ... it's a private restaurant and they can refuse service to who they want.