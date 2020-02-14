Wendy's Workers Fired for Employee Bathing in Kitchen Sink Video

Play video content TikTok

A Michigan Wendy's employee is out of a job after "power" soaking in a kitchen sink full of suds ... and so are his coworkers who helped post video of the bath on TikTok.

Several workers of the Greenville Wendy's location have been canned ... after a young male who, at the very least is shirtless, was bathing in the fast-food joint's sink while yukking it up with other employees.

He certainly looks "fresh, never frozen" ... but ya gotta think that's not what Wendy's corporate had in mind with the slogan.

According to the franchise owner of the location ... the restaurant has been cleaned and inspected since the video was posted on social media earlier this week and racked up tens of thousands of views.

The Wendy's store says ... "This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards. Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were terminated immediately and the restaurant has been completely sanitized. The health department visited the restaurant today and no violations were reported."