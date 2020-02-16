Bellator's Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Chokes Out TMZ Staffer ... Using Her Legs!!
2/16/2020 12:15 AM PT
Wanna see one of the baddest females in the world nearly choke the life outta a TMZ employee?!?
We thought so.
29-year-old Bellator champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane came through the TMZ office ... and naturally our in-house crash test dummy, Lucas Widman got a one-on-one demo of her triangle choke.
Lucas -- who's faced MMA stars like Jon Jones, Paige VanZant and Brian Ortega -- tapped QUICK ... like Chris Johnson's 40-time quick.
No shocker there ... Macfarlane is a killer in the cage -- the 29-year-old is an undefeated 11-0.
The crazy part ... Ilima-Lei sat down with Michael J. Babcock and told him she only got into MMA a few years ago, so she could drop weight she put on during college.
Little did she know she'd turn into one of the best damn fighters in the game.
