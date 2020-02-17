Ryan Eggold Says Coronavirus Could Make Its Way Into 'New Amsterdam'

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Ryan Eggold -- who plays a doctor on TV -- says the coronavirus may very well spread to TV plotlines like his NBC hit ... 'cause "Law & Order" ain't the only show ripping stuff from headlines.

We ran into Dr. Max Goodwin from "New Amsterdam" Monday on the streets of NYC and asked if the potentially deadly disease is in the running for a future episode. Ryan says it's definitely possible ... apparently, the series hasn't quite tackled an outbreak of this magnitude.

You can tell Ryan's been thinking about this stuff -- he actually told us there's another important medical issue he wants worked into a script ... something impacting pregnant women at an alarming rate.

"New Amsterdam" is a 20-plus episode per season type of show, so there's likely time to work in both. In any case, viewers might be in store for a viral subplot sooner rather than later.