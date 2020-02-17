'Price Is Right' Halts Production After Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Murder
'The Price Is Right' Halts Production After Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee's Murder
2/17/2020 1:30 PM PT
1:29 PM PT -- Drew just issued this statement, obtained by TMZ, "Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."
"The Price Is Right" is going on a brief hiatus ... we've learned the game show is not taping this week as part of the fallout from the shocking murder of Drew Carey's former fiancee.
Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... "The Price is Right" won't be shooting any new shows for the entire week. They had episodes scheduled to shoot on Tuesday and Wednesday. Audience members got an email about the cancelation Monday morning.
TMZ broke the story ... cops say Drew's ex-fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick, was murdered over the weekend after an ex-boyfriend allegedly attacked her and caused her to fall off a third-story balcony in the Hollywood Hills.
Police arrested the ex, Gareth Pursehouse, Saturday and booked him for murder.
Drew and Amie started dating back in 2017 and announced their engagement in early 2018, but less than a year later they split.
As you know ... Drew's hosted "The Price Is Right" since 2007, succeeding longtime host Bob Barker.
Originally Published -- 1:01 PM PT
145 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.