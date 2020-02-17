Tim Tebow Had Talks with XFL But Chose Baseball Instead
2/17/2020 6:52 AM PT
Tim Tebow admits he had a "couple of conversations" with the people at the XFL -- but ultimately turned down Vince McMahon's new football league to continue his baseball career.
"There was some communication," Tebow told reporters at a Mets Spring Training media event in Florida over the weekend ... "We had a couple conversations."
But, the 32-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner says it's not the right move for him because he's laser-focused on making the NY Mets major league roster.
Tebow is entering his 5th season with the Mets -- where he's been trying to earn a spot as a power-hitting outfielder.
There's no bad blood between Tebow and the XFL -- in fact, it's the opposite. Tim showered the league with praise while explaining his decision to stick with baseball.
"I love what they're doing, and I think it has a chance to have success, and I think that's great."
"I think there needs to be a place for a lot of players that are really good, and should and could be playing in the NFL, and are better than a lot of NFL players. There's a chance they're going to be seen."
"So, I think it's awesome, and I think it's good for a lot of guys that are going to get a spot on an NFL roster because they're going to show a team they're worth it. But, for me, this is what I wanted to do and pursue it, and be all in."
The XFL also made a run at Colin Kaepernick -- but says the QB wanted a salary that the league just couldn't afford.
Tebow was a 1st-round pick in the NFL Draft back in 2010 but hasn't played in the league since 2015. He signed a minor league contract with the Mets in 2016.
