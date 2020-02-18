Desiigner Falls Off Stage into James Harden

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

James Harden had a front-row seat for a Desiigner performance in Vegas, but he got more than he bargained for ... 'cause the rapper fell off stage right into the NBA superstar!!!

Desiigner was in the middle of his hit song "Panda" Tuesday around 1:30 AM at JEWEL Nightclub when he misstepped. Seriously, he just missed a step and toppled off stage onto Harden's back. Chill, Houston ... you don't have a problem. The Beard and its owner were not injured.

Our sources say James was trying to keep it low-key inside the club -- he had his hoodie on when he arrived and didn't order bottle service. That went out the window when Desiigner found out he was there and blew up Harden's spot.