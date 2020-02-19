Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Buy Bezos' $10 Billion Climate Change Pivot

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Jeff Bezos pouring tons of money toward fighting climate change is all fine and good in AOC's eyes -- but he's still got a hot mess on his hands when it comes to his own company.

We got the freshman congresswoman Wednesday in NYC and asked her about Bezos' big announcement this week -- that he's dumping $10 billion of his own fortune toward a new fund to pay for scientists, activists and NGOs working to manage the climate.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says it's a nice gesture, but in reality ... the guy's company, Amazon, leaves a major carbon footprint -- which he needs to address first and foremost before becoming a champion of the cause. There's other issues too, BTW.

AOC points out Bezos' Amazon workers have complained about wages for a long time, so she thinks he needs to get his house in order here domestically before taking on the world.

Interesting insight from the Congresswoman -- she's been very outspoken about climate change and is trying to push through the Green New Deal. Doesn't sound like she believes Bezos is on the front lines of this fight -- regardless of his funding powers.

Oh, and check out the insane number of posters and pics she signs here for a bunch of fans (and constituents?). AOC even gives a little girl an exclusive interview on the spot.