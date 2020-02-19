'The Beatles LOVE' Performer's Scary Fall Caught on Video

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

The Cirque du Soleil acrobat who fell during the finale of a 'Beatles LOVE' performance seemed to lose their grip at the height of a rope stunt -- and based on this footage, he's lucky.

We broke the story ... the Sunday night accident at The Mirage in Las Vegas, forced performers to cut the music and send the audience home early. First responders needed room in the theater to get to the guy who went down hard.

You can see in the video ... everything started off as planned as the acrobats and dancers performed to "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" ... the stuntman elevated on the rope and came down safely twice.

The third time though, he lost control and plummeted to the ground.

After the fall, a fellow performer gave an emergency signal, but there were several seconds of confusion -- others on stage didn't know what happened, and kept the show going. It's awkward to watch, but they just had no way of initially knowing.

Play video content

It's impossible to see this accident and not think of Genea Sky's 15-foot drop from a stripper pole in Texas. She suffered some brutal injuries but survived ... just like this guy in Vegas.

A rep for 'LOVE' tells us the emergency team got him backstage and he was transported to a hospital. His injuries were non-life threatening, and they say he wants to get back ... in the show!!!

'LOVE' says they'll monitor his recovery, and coaching to determine when that can happen.