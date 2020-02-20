Giant Moose Nearly Trucks Skiers Going Down Mountain In Insane Video

Play video content Breaking News

MOOSE ON THE LOOSE!!!!!!!

A giant elk almost ran over unsuspecting skiers going down a snowy mountain at a resort in Sweden this week ... and the video of the close call is WILD!!!!

Erik Stark -- an F1H2O powerboat racing driver -- filmed the crazy scene with a GoPro attached to his head ... and you can see in the footage, the moose just BARELY misses Stark and a few other skiers.

What's crazier ... the animal nearly plowed through EVEN MORE bystanders on its way down the mountain -- before it ultimately hopped a fence to escape to safety.

Fortunately, it doesn't appear anybody was hurt by the runaway beast ... and Stark was able to joke about it all afterward.

"I had to stop to allow the moose to overtake me," he said. "#toofastforthemoose"