Andre Ward Says he Misses Boxing, But He's Not Coming Back To Fight

Andre Ward retired as an undefeated 33-year-old fighter, and the future HOF'er tells us he misses fighting ... so, is there a comeback in the cards for the superstar boxer?

Hell no.

TMZ Sports talked to the now 35-year-old Ward -- who retired in 2017 with a 32-0 record -- about a return to the ring ... and for S.O.G. fans, this ain't good news.

"I hate to bust any bubbles. Do I miss it? Absolutely. Being around a fight week and you kinda get the smells, and the feels and the sights, of course you miss it."

Ward continued ... "Man, I'm a warrior. I been in this game since I was 9 years old, and you definitely have thoughts but they're fleeting. Then you remember all the pain, you remember the training camps, you remember getting hit in the face, you remember all of that stuff, then all the sudden the thoughts go away just like that."

Ward had a stellar career ... he was a multiple-time world champion across 2 weight classes with wins over fighters like Sergey Kovalev (twice).

But these days, Ward says ... "I'm content wearing the suit now, and I'm excited to watch these other guys compete."

The guys he's pumped to watch fight are Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ... 'cause Ward's working the super-anticipated rematch Saturday night in Vegas.