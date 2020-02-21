Tyson Fury Says Deontay Wilder Isn't Hardest Puncher, Klitschko Hits Harder

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Deontay Wilder is considered by many the HARDEST PUNCHER of all time ... but Tyson Fury says that's BS, 'cause he's faced someone who hits harder.

TMZ Sports talked to 31-year-old Fury Thursday afternoon, days before his rematch with Wilder ... and we asked about the Bronze Bombers legendary power.

"I'm not so sure [Wilder's the hardest puncher ever], I'm not so sure. He hit me with his best shots, I got back up again. I think Wladimir Klitschko was a massive puncher. Probably a bigger puncher than Deontay Wilder."

W. Klitschko was a beast in the ring ... known for his great knockout power. Fury and Klitschko fought in October 2015 ... and Tyson won by unanimous decision. It was WK's first loss in a decade.

Wladimir finished his career 64-5 ... with 53 KO's.

As for 42-0-1 Wilder, he's got 41 wins by knockout ... KO'ing all but 2 of his opponents.

When Fury and Wilder fought last year, Deontay knocked Tyson down twice ... but Fury somehow managed to get back to his feet. The bout ended in a draw.

The 2 massive heavyweights settle their beef Saturday night in Vegas ... and Fury says it's gonna be him doing the knocking out.

"I think the judges can do a good job, and will do a good job. But, I'm going out there anyway to knock him out," Tyson says.