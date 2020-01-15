Deontay Wilder on Tyson Fury's Masturbation Claims, 'Use the Right Lotion!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

How does Deontay Wilder feel about Tyson Fury's claim that he's masturbating 7 times a day to prep for their big rematch?! He thinks it's HILARIOUS!

"I mean, enjoy yourself," Wilder said to his heavyweight rival ... "Just use the proper lotion!"

Of course, Fury says he's giving himself TONS of self-love before their Feb 22 fight to get his testosterone levels up ... claiming he'll take any edge he can get!

Tyson Fury on ways he's preparing for Wilder:



"I'm masturbating 7 times a day to keep my testosterone pumping. Pump it, pump it, pump it, pump it up! Dontcha know! I gotta to keep active & the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don't want the levels to go down." #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/nZQtduJxnO — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) January 14, 2020 @ManoukAkopyan

Wilder thinks Fury is joking -- because 7 times a day is a tall order for anyone!

"Whatever he says is for entertainment or whatever," Wilder says ... "He wanna j*** off? Enjoy himself! Just use the proper lotion. I mean some like thick lotion."

On a serious note, Fury is predicting a 2nd round knockout of Wilder when they clash at the MGM Garden Arena in Vegas ... but Deontay says that ain't happening.

In fact, Wilder says if Fury knocks him out in the 2nd, he'll RETIRE!