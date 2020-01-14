Tyson Fury's Masturbating 7 Times a Day Before Wilder Rematch, 'Testosterone Up'

Breaking News

If it seems Tyson Fury is acting a bit "jerky" before his big Feb. 22 rematch with Deontay Wilder, it's because the guy is masturbating 7 TIMES A DAY!!!

At least, that's what Fury is telling people ... claiming a little (or A LOT of) self-love is helping to keep his testosterone levels at a championship level!

Tyson Fury on ways he's preparing for Wilder:



"I'm masturbating 7 times a day to keep my testosterone pumping. Pump it, pump it, pump it, pump it up! Dontcha know! I gotta to keep active & the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don't want the levels to go down." #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/nZQtduJxnO — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) January 14, 2020 @ManoukAkopyan

"I'm masturbating 7 times a day to keep my testosterone pumping," Fury told reporter Manouk Akopyan at L.A. Live on Monday.

"Pump it, pump it, pump it, pump it up! Dontcha know!"

The 31-year-old Gypsy King explained ... "I gotta to keep active and the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don't want the levels to go down."

Couple questions ...

7 times a day?!? Who's got that kind of time? Is this a real thing with boxers? (No way, right?)

We have heard some crazy stories from athletes trying to find a legal edge before a big event ... but this could take the cake.