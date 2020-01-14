Tyson Fury's Masturbating 7 Times a Day Before Wilder Rematch, 'Testosterone Up'
Tyson Fury's 'Masturbating 7 Times a Day' To Prep for Wilder Rematch
1/14/2020 6:53 AM PT
If it seems Tyson Fury is acting a bit "jerky" before his big Feb. 22 rematch with Deontay Wilder, it's because the guy is masturbating 7 TIMES A DAY!!!
At least, that's what Fury is telling people ... claiming a little (or A LOT of) self-love is helping to keep his testosterone levels at a championship level!
"I'm masturbating 7 times a day to keep my testosterone pumping," Fury told reporter Manouk Akopyan at L.A. Live on Monday.
"Pump it, pump it, pump it, pump it up! Dontcha know!"
The 31-year-old Gypsy King explained ... "I gotta to keep active and the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don't want the levels to go down."
Couple questions ...
- 7 times a day?!? Who's got that kind of time?
- Is this a real thing with boxers? (No way, right?)
We have heard some crazy stories from athletes trying to find a legal edge before a big event ... but this could take the cake.
Either way, just make sure to wash your hands, bro.
