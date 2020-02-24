Dustin Diamond Says Screech Should be in 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dustin Diamond's pleading his case to the makers of the "Saved by the Bell" reboot, saying his character is synonymous with the show ... and he hopes his former castmates band together to make it happen.

The man who played Screech in every episode of the popular teen sitcom and its spin-offs isn't shy about letting us know that fact ... and he believes it's a major reason why he should be included in the reboot, which will star alums Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley.

Backgrid

It's unclear what other former cast members might make an appearance -- both Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen have yet to confirm a return -- but Diamond's pretty clear he's not one of them ... at least not yet.

Dustin -- who's made headlines the past several years for his criminal case and other unpleasant reasons -- suggests his snubbing is like that idiom about cutting off one's nose ... or something like that. Basically, he thinks it's unfair ... and the wrong move.

Screech also believes everyone involved in the OG 'SBTB' should show some solidarity and demand all the staples -- Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowski, etc. -- be brought back for the reboot ... otherwise, it's missing something.