Jamie Foxx Praises Michael B. Jordan, 'Just Mercy' for Elevating Culture

Jamie Foxx says "Just Mercy" -- the movie he stars in with Michael B. Jordan -- is more than just a movie ... because it's inspiring some real-world change for the better.

We got the actor -- who plays wrongly condemned death row inmate Walter McMillian in the film -- outside Mr Chow Monday night in Bev Hills. He tells us since the movie -- which is based on a true story -- came out, 100 lawyers have gone to Alabama to work pro bono to save people from death row.

Jamie says it's no coincidence, they're following in the footsteps of the film's hero, Bryan Stevenson -- a lawyer and social justice activist, played by MBJ in "Just Mercy." Foxx says the role speaks volumes about Jordan's commitment to elevating black culture.

As Jamie puts it ... Michael B. Jordan can do any movie he wants, but he chooses ones that speak to his people and shine a light on important issues.